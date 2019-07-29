Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $321,300; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $861,250

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 344,575 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 20.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores Can’t Help But Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Soft Segment Sales Likely to Hurt Sally Beauty (SBH) in Q3 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IHOP boss Rebelez named new Casey’s General President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,723 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 91,940 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 213,751 shares. 200 are held by Duncker Streett And. Btc Cap Management owns 0.15% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,168 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,134 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 479,582 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 26,484 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,782 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 17,813 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,800 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 45 shares. Earnest Limited Com accumulated 16 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.24% or 20,726 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas owns 365,500 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Lvm Ltd Mi owns 381,921 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,328 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 144,497 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 366,252 shares. Westchester Capital stated it has 5.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 56,148 are owned by Navellier Assoc Inc. Addison Capital invested in 1.1% or 26,912 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 23,592 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 308,652 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or invested in 1.82% or 104,606 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Co holds 39,223 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Co accumulated 1.24 million shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 466,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWQ) by 21,717 shares to 291,643 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 71,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,553 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.