Pecaut & Company Cut Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) as Valuation Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (Put) (TEL) as Shares Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (Put) (TEL) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 38,100 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 973,682 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 934,549 shares traded or 175.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 119,622 shares to 142,922 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 10,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

