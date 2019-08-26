Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) as Market Value Rose; Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Its Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 8,794 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 1.55M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 12,307 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 89 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 118,513 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,871 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 12,447 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp invested in 41,334 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 27,700 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 19,120 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 51,996 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,493 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 19,466 shares. Adirondack reported 70 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 171,457 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,980 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).