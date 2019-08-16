Pecaut & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $1.13 Million

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 9,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 45,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 55,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67M shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 1.42M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 82,714 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 18,699 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 658,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 108,351 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 13,860 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nine Masts stated it has 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,412 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 49,354 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,110 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 946 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 234,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp holds 631,675 shares. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 547 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 10,898 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.55 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.