Pecaut & Company Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Has Decreased by $345,600 as Market Value Rose; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.7. About 3.66M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 350,605 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 2.27% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 63,951 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 92,800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 43,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 479,582 shares. 30,372 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 23,395 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,728 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,466 shares. Walthausen & Comm Ltd Liability Co reported 52,244 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associate invested in 2.68% or 32,209 shares. 31,805 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 3,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Country National Bank & Trust owns 252,764 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc invested in 57,777 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Palisade Ltd Nj accumulated 96,406 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 1.39% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 6,956 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.21% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sns Fin Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,148 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrow Fincl Corp reported 84,274 shares. Barr E S And, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,951 shares. Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 4.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

