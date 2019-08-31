Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $2.93 Million as Share Price Rose; Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Conocophillips Com (COP)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.06M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters)

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 13,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 70,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 57,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Brookfield to acquire control of Genworth Canada for $2.4 bln – PE Hub” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.