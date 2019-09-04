Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $326,646 as Share Price Rose; Bailard Lowered Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $628,087

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 28,570 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 32,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.79 million shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 39.91 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital reported 23,776 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 15.21M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 761,054 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.94% or 50,573 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 7.93 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Inc reported 0.05% stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 15,370 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 29,697 were reported by Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lord Abbett Limited Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10.24 million shares. 233,374 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. Wright Invsts Incorporated reported 1.58% stake. Growth Mngmt LP reported 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,985 were reported by New Vernon Invest Ltd Liability Com. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc owns 15,000 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. First American Financial Bank owns 47,892 shares. Park Oh holds 0.3% or 32,159 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 11,377 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose And Limited has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Joel Isaacson And Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 138,043 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,350 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 2.43% or 11,605 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. 2,183 are owned by Cim Limited Liability.