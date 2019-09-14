Pecaut & Company Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased by $5.15 Million Its Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.95M shares traded or 61.21% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 159,782 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $124.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 303,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.