Pecaut & Company Holds Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 4.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 32,245 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, down from 34,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $151.1. About 691,101 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,916 are held by Brookstone Management. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cleararc Capital holds 40,978 shares. Washington Management Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,940 shares. Martin Inv Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 69,312 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 369,849 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 3.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 133,362 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 121,685 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.77M shares. 30,774 were reported by Stillwater Management. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sns Finance Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 9,030 shares. Vanguard Group has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 141,978 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,254 shares. 156,473 are owned by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 253,962 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 507,361 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 4,943 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 41,802 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 7,458 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 13,345 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 0.44% or 121,696 shares in its portfolio. 2,935 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 0.14% or 5,973 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.32% or 10,000 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has 199,428 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 4.55% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $267.32M for 16.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 25,944 shares to 570,118 shares, valued at $45.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 23,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).