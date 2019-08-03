Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position as Shares Rose; As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Shares Rose, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 14,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 190,399 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 303,516 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 23,259 shares to 505,496 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).