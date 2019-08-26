Pecaut & Company Decreased Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $321,300; As Msci (MSCI) Shares Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered by $511,434 Its Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $231.17. About 327,794 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 144,547 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Power reported 0.13% stake. Copeland Mngmt Ltd owns 1.52% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 171,457 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 137 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 963,604 shares. 549,749 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 419,468 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc stated it has 148,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ameriprise Financial invested in 138,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 79,609 were reported by Lomas Mngmt Limited Liability. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.29 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

