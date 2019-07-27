Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $345,600 as Share Value Rose; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Cut Position by $1.27 Million

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 366 shares stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,008 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 67,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,814 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 7,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 15,800 shares. Amg Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 4,177 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 26,725 shares. Fiera Corporation has 13,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 183,793 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Speece Thorson Cap holds 2.27% or 63,951 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap holds 348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 94,452 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.