Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $1.07 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Holding by $582,113

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 169,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.35M, down from 173,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 1.78M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares to 29,833 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,664 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.