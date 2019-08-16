Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $345,600 as Stock Price Rose; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.54 Million Its Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.86. About 280,019 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 299,282 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 41,825 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 72,300 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,954 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 242,621 were accumulated by State Bank Of Mellon. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 111,870 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 308,641 shares. Stifel Finance reported 6,342 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,224 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 31,283 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 213,546 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 1,913 shares. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,509 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Comm Ma has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 71,318 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 1.06M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 57,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 14,810 shares. 51,996 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 16 are held by Earnest Prns Limited. 73,521 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares. Barclays Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 63,126 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Morgan Stanley stated it has 128,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 963,604 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 24,855 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 91,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 219,493 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

