Pecaut & Company Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $2.93 Million as Shares Rose; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 3,246 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 7,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 444,683 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cintas (CTAS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – bizjournals.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cintas Opens Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Finalists – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cintas (CTAS) Maintain Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33 million for 30.89 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

