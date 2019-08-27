Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stock Price Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Stake by $7.10 Million

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.65. About 122,653 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42M, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 1.29M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.31 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 176,833 shares to 537,004 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).