Pecaut & Company Decreased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding as Shares Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Rose, Opus Capital Group Raised by $407,952 Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 1.76 million shares traded or 76.07% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 260,251 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

