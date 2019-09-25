Pecaut & Company Trimmed Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $399,750; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.00 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 10.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339.14 million, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 215,636 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 17,895 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 405.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 7,490 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Barr E S And owns 4,214 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 2.29M shares. M&T National Bank owns 2,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford Com has 1.71 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado reported 10,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 237,772 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Independent Investors owns 34,180 shares. Villere St Denis J Com Limited Com holds 5.01% or 660,038 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management reported 15,201 shares stake. Schaller Gp has 1.92% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 310,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $237.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (Prn).