Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted by $4.63 Million Its Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 3.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 3.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap reported 0.74% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Mngmt LP has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa holds 27,981 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,408 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications holds 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 93,107 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,459 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Churchill Mngmt Corp accumulated 65,869 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.21 million shares. Sol Capital Management Company holds 35,756 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 28.01 million shares or 3.04% of the stock. Verus Prtnrs invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Limited Company accumulated 191,227 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 47,607 shares to 198,138 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,490 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).