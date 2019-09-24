Pecaut & Company Has Cut Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake By $1.07 Million; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) Sentiment Is 1

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 3 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 sold and trimmed holdings in Amcon Distributing Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 55,862 shares, down from 73,532 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Pecaut & Company decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Pecaut & Company holds 43,450 shares with $2.58M value, down from 61,550 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.92B valuation. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 684,196 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $46.38 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 9,200 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 53 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 21,075 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 30 shares traded. AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) has risen 8.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $9000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $64.71’s average target is 33.42% above currents $48.5 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Thursday, August 8. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XEC in report on Friday, September 20 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 15,405 shares. Parkside Bancshares & stated it has 3,192 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Old Bank In has 5,710 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 5,000 shares. 34,395 were accumulated by Group Inc. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.08% or 519,861 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc has 0.27% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 25,874 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 13,658 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,127 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,100 shares. Value Advisers Ltd accumulated 2.97 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 19,561 shares. Allstate has 22,821 shares.