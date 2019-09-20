Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at AMARILLO BIOSCIENCES (AMAR) Raised By 7.69%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PEB) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current price of $27.78 translates into 1.37% yield. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 1.08M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate

Among 3 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 15.19% above currents $27.78 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 73,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited stated it has 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 65,095 were accumulated by Honeywell Intl. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 1.08 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 74,360 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 1,300 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 2,025 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 34,134 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 153,620 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,474 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Company reported 3.26% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Csat Inv Advisory L P holds 0% or 285 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook closes on sale of Rouge Hotel – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Rouge Hotel – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Noble House Announces Completion of $21 Million Renovation At Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.