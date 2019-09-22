Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Shorts Down By 1.32%

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. ECPG’s SI was 7.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 7.47M shares previously. With 279,500 avg volume, 26 days are for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s short sellers to cover ECPG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 486,436 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PEB) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current price of $28.00 translates into 1.36% yield. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.66 million shares traded or 165.06% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 88,831 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barclays Pcl stated it has 185,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv reported 12,899 shares stake. Second Curve Capital Ltd has invested 10.62% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.18 million shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parkside Savings Bank Tru owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 31 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 178,847 shares. Sigma Planning owns 8,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 48,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 190,944 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Co. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.