Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Lifted Its Holding; Southern Co/The (SO) Shareholder Putnam Investments Lifted Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 96,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 239,481 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 142,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 5.34M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 12.50M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.27 million, up from 10.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 278,278 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 158,133 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $248.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 292,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,044 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 38,357 shares. Hennessy reported 2.16% stake. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability owns 338 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Il holds 7,089 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,843 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.14% or 151,896 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,009 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aviance Capital Partners Llc reported 10,293 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kistler reported 0.05% stake. 12,369 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Blackrock stated it has 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cambridge Co accumulated 8,438 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs invested in 54,545 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.22M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2,025 shares. 120,096 are owned by Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Company has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 37,238 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 242,684 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 153,607 shares. 6.23 million are owned by Daiwa Securities Group. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 231,191 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 42,551 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc invested in 46,092 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructu (NYSE:TYG) by 37,201 shares to 53,605 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lmp Capital And Income Fund (SCD) by 31,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,777 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).