Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding Increased by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Cdw Com Com (CDW) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 613,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.51M, up from 717,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.13 million shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 28,108 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 48,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22 million shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.59% or 2.31M shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. 27,688 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.16M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 1.36 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.79M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 108,208 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 0% or 53,020 shares. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.3% or 1.00M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,362 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0% or 153,620 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 120,598 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $155.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 137,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel: Synergies Expected, But Still Faces Elevated Supply In Several Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pebblebrook taking a plunge into Margaritaville – Washington Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pebblebrook completes sale of Kimpton Rouge Hotel for $42M – Washington Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel closes on Hotel Madera sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDW Corporation Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $550 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDW Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07 million for 20.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 17,206 shares. Lpl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 7,405 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5,080 shares. American Century Cos holds 2.37M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset has 6.72% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gotham Asset Ltd Company owns 21,620 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 137,817 shares. Renaissance Grp holds 262,241 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 27,692 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 592,399 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Invesco Ltd stated it has 913,715 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc reported 3,291 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 4,000 shares to 6,075 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (NYSE:PRU) by 13,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,088 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).