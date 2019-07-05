Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Holding by $10.72 Million as Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Decreased Its Stake by $549,640 as Share Price Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 8.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 345,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,735 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 287,857 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Facebook Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ford, Dropbox And More: ‘Halftime Report’ Final Trades From June 26 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.43M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Told You, When You Land On Boardwalk, You Should Buy It – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $128.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).