Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) EPS Estimated At $0.78; Gulf Island Fabrication Has 1.19 Sentiment

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.09, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 31 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold their positions in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.58 million shares, down from 8.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gulf Island Fabrication Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $0.78 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. PEB’s profit would be $101.88M giving it 8.63 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s analysts see -8.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 1.34M shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT ON APRIL 20 RECEIVED FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST FURTHER REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE

Among 2 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 18.91% above currents $26.91 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mgmt accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management reported 283,550 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 62,663 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has 289,656 shares. Echo Street Llc owns 345,225 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 621,750 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 452,682 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 67,439 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested 0.59% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Nordea Inv Ab holds 153,029 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 33,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 87,645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). American Grp reported 335,830 shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The Firm owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,970 guest rooms. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

