Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) Contrasting side by side

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 30 2.89 N/A -0.02 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.84 N/A 0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -0.9% -0.5% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 2 1 2.33 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 15.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1.6% 0.29% -13.8% -12.28% -27.17% -1.13% RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors RLJ Lodging Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.