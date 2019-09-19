Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -0.90% -0.50% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.19

With consensus target price of $32, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a potential upside of 13.48%. The peers have a potential upside of 28.07%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1.6% 0.29% -13.8% -12.28% -27.17% -1.13% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has -1.13% weaker performance while Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s peers have 12.74% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s peers are 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.