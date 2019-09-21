Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Shares Declined While Loudon Investment Management Upped Holding by $1.30 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Moodys (MCO) Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 213.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 67,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.66M shares traded or 161.41% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Same-Property RevPar $195.17; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.31M shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To $1.1b Of Nyc Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Lodi (City of) Ca Electric Enterprise Refunding Bonds, Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TURKEY’S SOVEREIGN RATINGS TO Ba2 FROM Ba1;; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms The Long-term Senior Debt And Deposit Ratings Of Hsbc Bank Plc, Concluding Review. Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Nova Ljubljanska Banka D.D.’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2 On University Of San Francisco’s (CA) Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Ratings To $475m Nyc Muni Water’s 2018 Series Dd; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $151.9 Million Of Ces Rmbs Issued From 2004 To 2007; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes Of Csfb 2004-C3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based American Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 24,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 1,012 shares. 12,626 are owned by Stifel Financial. 492,072 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 289,656 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Spirit Of America Corp Ny holds 0.25% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 59,187 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 242,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 19.44 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Blackrock reported 18.42M shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,891 shares to 3,487 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,312 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap invested in 0.02% or 7,651 shares. 3,433 are held by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Spark Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 8,300 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 31,811 shares. National Pension reported 212,441 shares. Blair William Il holds 43,267 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Lc accumulated 25,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 3,288 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,030 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 265,852 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.48% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Iberiabank reported 0.05% stake.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 2,270 shares to 105,730 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,615 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

