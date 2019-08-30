Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $4.78 Million as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 403,661 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Same-Property RevPar $195.17; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 5.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares to 104,924 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De owns 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Penn Cap has 0.67% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 204,047 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 23,267 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Panagora Asset Management owns 9,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 450,351 shares. Sigma Planning holds 19,924 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Starr Company reported 6,198 shares stake. 7,614 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company. Virtu Fin has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 364,728 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 36,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 198,868 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.52M for 8.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel to convert Paradise Point to Margaritaville resort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia accumulated 0.4% or 528,503 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.98% or 784,728 shares. Moreover, Alta Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyar Asset reported 11,092 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 170,565 shares. Mai Management reported 208,937 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust Com owns 566,274 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,239 shares. Moreover, Green Square Lc has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 35,086 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Gradient Limited Company holds 20,363 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 754,207 shares. Blume Cap Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bender Robert & Assocs accumulated 0.14% or 4,669 shares.