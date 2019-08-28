Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Share Price Declined While Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $4.78 Million; Alliant Energy (LNT) Market Value Rose While Energy Income Partners Boosted Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 598,042 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 104,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.30M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 1.60M shares traded or 47.60% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.53M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

