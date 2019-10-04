Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Holding Held by D-E Shaw & Company Inc; Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Position Maintained by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, up from 46,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 563,323 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 190.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 51,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 78,898 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 27,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 855,243 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wellington Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 13,512 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 20,582 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 54,257 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 136,500 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 197,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mesirow Invest Management has invested 0.22% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Prudential Pcl has 0.27% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 631,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 96,736 shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management has invested 1.1% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 6,016 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,588 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 15,625 shares to 64,964 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,420 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2.42 million shares. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 71 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 390 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Company holds 0.02% or 249,061 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 744,246 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.06% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 49,239 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 16,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 21,904 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 2,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,716 were reported by Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 22,567 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 65,819 are owned by Orinda Asset Ltd Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 50,560 shares.