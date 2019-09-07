Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (PEB) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Holding in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $2.07 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (PEB) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 49,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 950,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 640,710 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 0.27% or 60,187 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 10,915 are held by Regions Corporation. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 46,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 17,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading reported 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 80,550 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 38,739 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 202,100 were reported by Mackenzie Finance. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $101.90M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) by 4,384 shares to 442,895 shares, valued at $75.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc Note 1.750 1/1 (Prn).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).