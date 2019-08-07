Pebblebrook Hote (PEB) Stake Maintained by Earnest Partners Llc; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increases Stake in Itron (ITRI)

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hote (PEB) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 26,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.50 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hote for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 876,546 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 201,307 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

