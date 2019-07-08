Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $5.11 Million; Valuation Declined; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Position in Boeing (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 1,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28 million, up from 65,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 944,146 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 98,617 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 2,982 shares to 212,492 shares, valued at $42.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,306 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices In (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,465 shares. Atlas Browninc has 1,925 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 1,324 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. World Investors accumulated 1.39% or 15.04 million shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.02% or 4,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc has 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts Finance Ma has 987,507 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 17,039 shares. Moreover, Windward Ca has 1.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,070 shares. Hamel has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 54,125 shares. Shell Asset Communication reported 66,965 shares. Buckingham invested in 1.39% or 18,540 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 73,411 shares. Pitcairn Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,227 shares. Pnc Fin Grp invested in 0% or 56,802 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Limited has 1.41% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sterling Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 197,526 are held by First Trust L P. 16,450 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 23,671 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 12,122 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.55% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sei holds 267,176 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold $92,000. BOYD WILLIAM S had bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.19 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

