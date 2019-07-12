Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $5.11 Million; Private Advisor Group Increased Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 316,908 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 19,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,408 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 60,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,991 shares to 69,370 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (EFAD) by 10,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,602 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Standing Out As A Shipper Of Choice; Underestimate Walmart At Your Own Risk – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. 2,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. The insider Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 879,515 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,163 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 33,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,450 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd. Principal Grp reported 11,855 shares stake. Endeavour Cap Advsrs holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 786,382 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 44,885 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oppenheimer Asset owns 32,932 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Utd Service Automobile Association owns 34,485 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 8.46M shares.