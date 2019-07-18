Peavine Capital Management Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Has Cut as Share Price Declined; Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $871,500

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 266,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 10,809 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 17.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 159,483 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.24 million shares to 17.06M shares, valued at $909.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shinhan Financial Group: A High-Quality Korean Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About POSCO (PKX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shinhan Financial Group: Firm Top Line, Higher-Than-Expected Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “20 Stocks With Renewed Bull Cases After Trump-Kim Summit – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Invest In North Korean Denuclearization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wal-Mart battling Kroger â€¦ in China – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.