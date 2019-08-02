Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $5.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Renaissance Group Has Raised Its Holding in Magna International (MGA) by $352,272

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 320,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 313,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 329,832 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 162,417 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39M for 9.51 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

