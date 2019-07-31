Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $5.11 Million; As Emergent Biosolutn Com (EBS) Share Value Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $928,000

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (EBS) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 18,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 33,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 63,154 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 218,761 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 614,269 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) or 35 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 185 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 23,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 46,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank holds 0.01% or 31,205 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 68,018 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 776,991 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 203 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) or 29,358 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 34 shares.

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 85.05% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EBS’s profit will be $8.23 million for 71.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Granting of Marketing Authorization in Five EU Countries for Its Oral Typhoid Vaccine; Expands Availability Across Europe – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Negotiates for a Strong Second Half – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Interim Results From Phase 2 Study Evaluating CHIKV-VLP, Chikungunya Virus Vaccine Candidate – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Looks to Break $1 Billion – Motley Fool” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 92,240 shares to 103,040 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 362,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc invested in 196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 155,433 shares. Dana Advisors reported 76,680 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Highland Management Lp invested in 75,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.01% or 4,489 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 34,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oak Ridge Invs has invested 0.14% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 24,979 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.27% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. 711 were reported by Huntington Savings Bank. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Amalgamated Bank holds 20,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Llc holds 0.02% or 9,387 shares in its portfolio.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.40 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Inside Walmart’s Year-Long Project To Be A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart Has Work To Do To Hit Its International ‘On Time, In Full’ Targets – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.