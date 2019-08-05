Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed By $5.11 Million Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 161 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 153 sold and decreased their stock positions in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 90.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Peavine Capital Management Llc holds 13,043 shares with $535,000 value, down from 137,585 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 710,157 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 154,144 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 147,438 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 846 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 9,393 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.11% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Co Ltd Company invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 34,237 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,985 shares. Penn Capital reported 1.4% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 75,055 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP owns 0.05% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 35,675 shares. 13,285 were reported by Gsa Capital Prns Llp. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 34,485 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.07% or 47,167 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S also bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.13 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 626,873 shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.44 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.