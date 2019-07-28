Peavine Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $5.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 706,886 shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 38,933 shares. Kenmare Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 27,500 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 242,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Citigroup accumulated 46,236 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 2,379 shares stake. First Personal Financial Services has 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 11,330 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,773 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,313 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 5,206 shares. 73,411 are held by Mariner Limited. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 144,419 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Inside Walmart’s Year-Long Project To Be A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Breaks Ground At Kentucky Air Hub – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity. Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for ADP (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US Data Takes Center Stage – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Futures Up Despite Growth Concerns, EU Leaders Reach Consensus, Asia Falls On Weak Data – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Advsrs has 1,734 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 5.97% stake. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 18,000 shares. Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,124 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,800 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.2% or 184,909 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 2,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salem Capital invested in 2,700 shares or 0.23% of the stock. North Management Corp has 86,109 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 1.79M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chatham Cap Gru reported 2,200 shares. 34,370 are owned by Tctc Llc.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.