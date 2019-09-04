Peavine Capital Management Has Decreased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $5.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Share Value Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 1.46M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 586,691 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Valley National Bank rebrands, including in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add T. Rowe Price (TROW) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,923 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 952,464 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0% stake. American Grp Inc accumulated 0.03% or 862,227 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 88,900 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 238,384 shares. Grp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,454 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 57,164 shares. Principal Grp holds 1.47 million shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 178 shares. Estabrook Capital has 6,827 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 725,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 198,091 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has 701,345 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 75,055 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 9,098 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.63 million shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 6,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). California State Teachers Retirement has 155,433 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership invested in 242,654 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 20,945 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 151,803 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 16,450 shares.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Strong Loan Growth Helps Western Alliance Bounce Back – Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.