Peavine Capital Management Cut Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $5.11 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Its Position

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 112,524 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 45,203 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 70,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 641,102 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,527 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Penn Management accumulated 285,949 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 138,781 shares. Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.51% or 262,519 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Barclays Public Limited owns 42,769 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 197,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 846 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 8.46M shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 2.47 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 33,220 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 740,853 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 697,608 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39M for 9.10 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 70,080 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Arizona State Retirement holds 102,946 shares. Asset reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 43,213 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 22,769 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.10M shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd holds 14,075 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 4.37 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 57,908 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.95 million shares in its portfolio. 8,200 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 25,411 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 16,169 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,453 shares to 32,877 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).