Pearson plc (PSO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Publishing – Books company, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pearson plc has 1.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of Pearson plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Publishing – Books companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pearson plc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson plc 0.00% 14.20% 7.30% Industry Average 6.53% 15.48% 6.50%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Pearson plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson plc N/A 11 10.46 Industry Average 181.28M 2.77B 16.68

Pearson plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pearson plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pearson plc -2% -6.29% -13.97% -13.83% -16.42% -13.9% Industry Average 1.19% 0.44% 1.43% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pearson plc are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Pearson plc’s peers have 1.40 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pearson plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pearson plc’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Pearson plc has a beta of -0.02 and its 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pearson plc’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 2.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pearson plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pearson plc’s peers beat Pearson plc.