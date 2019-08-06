Pearson PLC (LON:PSON) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs; The TP is Set to GBX 696.00; Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO)’s Sentiment Is 0.55

Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 29 reduced and sold their positions in Teekay Offshore Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 305.41 million shares, down from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Teekay Offshore Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

The financial firm have set target price per share of GBX 696.00 on Pearson PLC (LON:PSON) shares. This is -16.75% from the last close price. In an analyst note revealed to investors on Tuesday, 6 August, Goldman Sachs reconfirmed their Sell rating on shares of PSON.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.38 billion GBP. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Among 5 analysts covering Pearson PLC (LON:PSON), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pearson PLC has GBX 1115 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 848.20’s average target is 3.96% above currents GBX 815.87 stock price. Pearson PLC had 38 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. Liberum Capital maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) on Monday, February 18 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of PSON in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 4. JP Morgan upgraded Pearson plc (LON:PSON) rating on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1050 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan.

The stock decreased 0.04% or GBX 0.33 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 815.87. About 445,823 shares traded. Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing, offshore installation and maintenance, and safety services to the energy and oil service companies in the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. The company has market cap of $472.31 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading ; Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 31 shuttle tankers, 6 FPSO units, 7 FSO units, 7 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers.