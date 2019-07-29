Pearson PLC (LON:PSON) Had Its Target Upped by Analysts at UBS to GBX 915.00; VARONIS SYSTEMS (VRNS) Has 1.01 Sentiment

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 79 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 78 cut down and sold their stakes in VARONIS SYSTEMS INC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 24.40 million shares, up from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding VARONIS SYSTEMS INC in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 29.

In analysts note shared with investors and clients by UBS on Monday, 29 July, Pearson PLC (LON:PSON) had its price target increased to GBX 915.00. The firm presently has “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Pearson PLC (LON:PSON), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pearson PLC has GBX 1090 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 930’s average target is -1.04% below currents GBX 939.8 stock price. Pearson PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) rating on Thursday, May 2. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and GBX 785 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 915 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 4. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) earned “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Monday, February 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PSON in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Underweight” rating.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of 7.34 billion GBP. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

The stock increased 1.38% or GBX 12.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 939.8. About 1.89 million shares traded. Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Pearson plc (LON:PSON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Pearson plc (LON:PSON) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Rep. Swalwell to use blockchain tech to fundraise – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BRIEF-OOH Holdings Sees Decline In Group’s Net Profit For FY2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

North Run Capital Lp holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. for 192,500 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 55,086 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.86% invested in the company for 122,800 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.48% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,455 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 1,756 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS)

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.