Peapack (PGC) Stock Value Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $347,126; Cumberland Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 899,737 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, down from 913,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 39,669 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 70.96 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 13,480 shares. Sigma Planning reported 15,805 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested 0.23% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com owns 275,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 3,165 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.02% or 62,766 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 166 shares. 22,000 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 277,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap accumulated 146,265 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 100 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 101,960 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,250 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. 5.91 million shares valued at $19.47 million were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by Lawler Robert D..

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO) by 7,131 shares to 170,153 shares, valued at $27.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 42,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd has 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 5,520 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 765,107 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 12,000 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 7,649 shares stake. Endicott, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 160,272 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 26,301 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 33,944 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 33,724 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. First Limited Partnership reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.