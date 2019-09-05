Peapack (PGC) Stock Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Has Boosted Position by $1.98 Million; New South Capital Management Position in Hanesbrands (HBI) Has Boosted by $367,438 as Shares Declined

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 21,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.89 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36M, up from 5.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 6.07M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 54,398 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 was made by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 26,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,777 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

