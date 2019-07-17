Peapack (PGC) Stock Price Declined While Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Sky Investment Group Boosted Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $355,157

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 71.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,862 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 55,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 27,878 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 6.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) Announce EC Approval of Lynparza for Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Merck Prepares for CEOâ€™s Departure With Internal Successor Hunt – Bloomberg” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Management Incorporated Al holds 2.5% or 67,034 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department has 0.69% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 36,424 shares. Covington Cap stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 1.60 million shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,657 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 4.42M shares. 17,602 are owned by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 368,245 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Farmers has 0.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fire Grp Inc reported 5,767 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsr Lc accumulated 11,909 shares. 3,954 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. South Dakota Invest Council reported 412,322 shares. Cardinal Cap Management accumulated 1.54% or 64,603 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 10,300 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 0% or 227 shares. Condor Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 68,350 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Teton owns 0.02% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,000 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 1.07% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 389 shares. D E Shaw owns 61,754 shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B & Communication has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Philadelphia Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 279,733 shares.