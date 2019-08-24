Peapack (PGC) Shares Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Its Holding; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $1.83 Million; Shares Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 20,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 137,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 117,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 149,531 shares traded or 126.44% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,017 were reported by Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Company. Illinois-based Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 123,910 were reported by Prudential Finance Inc. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 7,783 shares. 706,229 were reported by Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability. Philadelphia Trust Company reported 279,733 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.08% or 7,649 shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F stated it has 100,800 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 3,527 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 20,447 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Qs Lc holds 0% or 110 shares. Condor Cap holds 0.29% or 68,350 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advsrs Asset Management holds 340,435 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 78,944 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price, Colorado-based fund reported 7,501 shares. Stralem Communications stated it has 2.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 20,976 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak reported 2,544 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has 3,733 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il owns 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,925 shares. Garland Capital Management holds 3.67% or 42,975 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 172,020 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech reported 10,000 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,728 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,685 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

